COVID-19 death reported in Madera County – first in the Central Valley

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County reported its first death due to COVID-19 Thursday.
In a statement, officials say the person who died was a man in his 60s who had received novel coronavirus through a person-to-person spread. He had suffered from underlying health conditions and tested positive for COVID-19 on Mar. 23.
Madera County Department of Public Health also announced two further COVID-19 diagnoses: a woman in her 30s and another man in his 60s. Both cases were person-to-person spread.
There are currently 10 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus cases in Madera County.
