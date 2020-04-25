COVID-19 outbreak kills residents in Alameda County nursing facilities

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The latest data from the California Public Health Department shows at least 14 skilled nursing facilities in Alameda County have reported cases of novel coronavirus.

Excell Healthcare Center in Oakland says visitations at it’s facility are being restricted and staff members are being screened for the virus before the start of each shift.

This after a COVID-19 outbreak was confirmed by the center.​

Three residents at the facility on High Street have died from novel coronavirus.​

In all, 36 residents have tested positive and 27 of them are still receiving care on site.​ Six have been hospitalized and 17 staff members have also been infected.​

“We know that this is an unsettling and scary time for our residents and their family members,” a facility spokesperson said in a statement. “Our absolute top priority is the safety and care of our residents…​ and we are taking immense measures to safeguard those who are not infected and isolate and treat those who are.​”

​A report issued by the state department of public health earlier this month says more than 200 state nursing homes have reported COVID-19 cases.​

34 of those facilities are in the Bay Area across at least seven counties.​

Alameda County has been hit particularly hard.​ At least 102 staff members and patients have tested positive for the virus at Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward and at least 13 people there have died.​

A COVID-19 death has also been reported at East Bay Post-Acute Healthcare Center in Castro Valley.​

Latest News Headlines: