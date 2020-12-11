COVID surge: California shatters 3 grim records

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — California smashed a trio of grim COVID-19 records Friday, as the case numbers continue to increase and hospital capacity continues to decrease.

On Friday, the California Department of Public Health reported a total of 1,485,703 cases in the state — 35,468 reported Friday — breaking a single-day record for coronavirus cases.

Additionally, the state broke two more records for its number of hospitalizations, 12,013, and number of ICU patients, 2,669.

California COVID-19, By The Numbers:



🔹 Confirmed cases to date: 1,485,703

🔹 Note: Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed



More information at https://t.co/TLLUGwPGY7.

ICU capacity continues to be a concern for Californians. The Bay Area’s ICU capacity dropped to 16.7% Friday.

ICU capacity by region:

Bay Area: 16.7%

Greater Sacramento Region: 14.8%

Northern California: 26.6%

San Joaquin Valley: 4.5%

Southern California: 6.2%

In some parts of the Bay Area, hospitals have already reached ICU capacity.

Three hospitals in the South Bay reached ICU capacity Wednesday, the Santa Clara County Health Department announced.

Those hospitals are:

Regional Medical Center (San Jose)

O’Connor Hospital (San Jose)

St Louise Hospital (Gilroy)

But California Governor Gavin Newsom says hope is on the way.

The state of California is expected to get 327,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by next week. Additionally, the state is on track to receive nearly 700,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine in the next weeks, according to Gov. Newsom.