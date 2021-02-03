COVID vaccine: Bay Area prioritizes elderly due to high death rate

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — While the latest information on the pandemic in California seems to show some positive movement, with caseload and ICU rates dropping, there is still a huge concern over the fact that those age 65 and up are dying at an alarming rate.

On Wednesday, public health officials doubled down emphasizing vaccines must go to the most vulnerable.

A chart shows the harsh truth of what the pandemic is doing, killing grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends, neighbors, those 65 and up — disproportionately.

In Contra Costa County – it is 82 percent of deaths. in Santa Clara — 81 percent. San Mateo — 84 percent and Marin — 92 percent.

“We know everyone wants the vaccine, but it is limited, so we have to focus on protecting those that could likely die,” Dr. Matt Willis said.

Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis says with such limited supply of the vaccine, the county is focused on vaccinating 75 plus right now — then expand to 65. He and other health officers say they are getting flooded with requests but, the supply just isn’t there yet.

“There are many worthy people, we are looking to stop deaths,” Dr. Willis said.

“We have had people show up and wait in line, it was chaos,” Dr. Ovi Tzvieli said.

Dr. Ovi Tzvieli emphasized the demand is out stripping the supply, which they have no control over.

“We know it will get better, but we have to focus and everyone get the this population vaccinated, then move on to the next,” Dr. Tzvieli said.

“We just want to clarify, we know it is hard, it is challenging, we are social beings, we have hope with the vaccine, but it will take time to get through all this,” Dr. Willis said.