Cowboys ride through Union City for George Floyd movement

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Cowboys and cowgirls from around the Bay Area carried signs reading, “Justice For George Floyd,” as they rode from Double O.D. Ranch to Quarry Lake in Union City Friday. Everywhere the march of 30 horses went, they were met by cheers in support.

The riders paused for nine minutes of silence at the lake to honor Floyd’s life. It was a solemn moment as they reflected on what Floyd’s last moments of life were like.

“We stand with all of those who are fighting for equality and justice,” said Prince Damons, who led the ride.

Damons is part of the Oakland Black Cowboys Association and grew up in Mississippi witnessing racism and discrimination.

“Horses bring a lot of attention. We wanted to do anything we could to bring attention to what is going on right now. For me it really hits home because I grew up in the south. And I grew up with seeing a lot of inequality and racism. So anytime I see anything or hear anything that resembles that, it tugs at me really fast,” Damons said.

“There are a lot of good cops. My dad was a cop. I understand that there are a lot of really good cops out there. But we need to (change) and do some things to the justice system,” Damons said.