(KTXL) — As of 7:40 a.m., all lanes of westbound I-80 in Vacaville have been opened following a fatal accident Tuesday morning. Three lanes of traffic were previously closed, according to the California Highway Patrol Solano Station.

Drivers should still expect residual delays in the area.

The CHP incident page reported that a white freightliner hit a pedestrian.

Officers responded to the accident just before 5 a.m. Police said the right and center lanes are currently closed east of Mason Street near the Davis Street offramp.

There is no estimated time of reopening.