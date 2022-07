RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said four people died Wednesday after a head-on crash in Rio Vista.

According to the sheriff’s office, two cars crashed on Highway 12 near Summerset Drive around 8:10 p.m. There were four people killed in the crash, and six were injured.

How the crash happened is not yet known.

The roadways between Summerset Drive and Church Road will be closed for several hours.