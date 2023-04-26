(KTXL) — A crash involving an Amtrak train and at least two vehicles in Fairfield Wednesday morning left one person dead and several others hospitalized, according to Fairfield firefighters and police.

The crash happened near the intersection of E. Tabor Avenue and Railroad Avenue, in a residential area in the east end of the city.

Fairfield Police said a truck was hit by a train and then struck “several other vehicles.” One person inside the truck died.

The Fairfield Fire Department said that at least two vehicles were left with major damage, and that “multiple patients” with moderate to major injuries were taken to the hospital.

Police said several roadways in the area could be closed for several hours as investigators work on the scene.

Service on Amtrak’s Capitol Corridor route between the Bay Area and Sacramento was interrupted as emergency crews responded to the crash.