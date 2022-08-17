A crash involving an overturned big-rig and multiple other vehicles is blocking all lanes of southbound Interstate Highway 680 in the Pacheco area of Contra Costa County on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported shortly before 7:45 a.m. on southbound Highway 680 just north of Pacheco Boulevard. An ambulance responded to the crash but there was no information immediately available about possible injuries to anyone involved.

All lanes remained blocked as of 8:58 a.m. and there is no estimate for when the lanes will reopen.

A tweet from Caltrans said that crews are working to clear the roadway. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and use I-780 to I-80 to the Carquinez Bridge as an alternate route.

This is a developing story.

