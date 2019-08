(KRON) - Spots like London, Paris, and Rome have star power, but they’re not the only European cities worth your summer vacation. Travel enthusiast Dana Rebmann just visited Geneva, Switzerland.

Dana says the Jet d’Eau fountain, is the city’s landmark. The centerpiece of the harbor, it shoots almost 460 feet into the air, so views are easy to come by. Simply go for a stroll along the lake; maybe go for a cruise if you’re in the mood.