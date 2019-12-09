Crash leaves car propped upside down on wire

PARCHMENT, Mich. (WOOD) — A car ended up suspended up against a utility pole after a crash in Parchment Sunday afternoon.
It happened shortly after 4 p.m. on G Avenue near Riverview Drive, Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken said.
A 51-year-old Portage woman told the sheriff’s office that the brakes went out on her car, at which point she accelerated in reverse up onto a guy wire, where it became stuck.
The woman was not hurt, but she did get a ticket.
