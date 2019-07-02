Crash results in arrest for retail theft at Vacaville Outlets

VACAVILLE (KRON) – Vacaville Police apprehended three suspects Sunday after they walked off with handfuls of merchandise at the Vacaville outlets.

At around 3:30 p.m. the three women got into a car that was identified and reported to police by outlet employees, and was soon stopped near the on-ramp to I-505.

After briefly being stopped by an officer, the driver sped away northbound on I-505. The suspects exited at VacaValley Pky exit but crashed into a nearby vehicle, totaling both cars and injuring the other driver.

The three women then fled on foot across lanes of traffic towards a nearby field, but were cut off by police and taken into custody.

After searching the vehicle for the stolen merchandise, officers also found $3000 worth of sunglasses that were reported stolen in Napa just a few hours earlier.

Makayla Lockett (24), Keiara Rowel (24), and Jaishanae Lee (19) were booked into the Solano County Jail on felony charges of reckless evading, conspiracy, robbery, possession of stolen property, and violation of probation.

The status of the driver that was hit is unknown at this time, however police confirm that she is alive and hopes that she makes a quick recovery.