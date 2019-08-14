Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Crews battle grass fire burning in Vallejo

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Vallejo Firefighters Association

VALLEJO (KRON) – Crews are responding to a grass fire burning in Vallejo on Tuesday evening, according to the Vallejo Firefighters Association.

Officials say the 4-alarm fire is burning at Hanns Park.

Cal Fire is assisting at this time.

The fire was first reported at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday night.

Creekview Drive in Vallejo was evacuated because the fire was threatening homes in the area.

The 4-acre fire damaged two homes and five backyards.

One boat was also lost.

The fire is now contained, the fire department said just before 8:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Check back for more details as this is developing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News