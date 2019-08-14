Crews battle grass fire burning in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) – Crews are responding to a grass fire burning in Vallejo on Tuesday evening, according to the Vallejo Firefighters Association.

Officials say the 4-alarm fire is burning at Hanns Park.

Cal Fire is assisting at this time.

The fire was first reported at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday night.

Creekview Drive in Vallejo was evacuated because the fire was threatening homes in the area.

The 4-acre fire damaged two homes and five backyards.

One boat was also lost.

The fire is now contained, the fire department said just before 8:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Check back for more details as this is developing.