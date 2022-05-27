(KRON) — Fire crews are working to contain a two-alarm fire that broke out in a Pentecostal church in Pittsburg this morning. Units from the Contra Costa County Fire Department are engaged with the blaze which has resulted in a partial building collapse, according to a tweet from ConFire.

Defensive operations are ongoing in an effort to contain the fire, which the department says is burning in a concealed space between floors in the building and has extended on third of the way across the building. A crew rotation is planned for later this morning. Fire officials say the fire at the Pentecostals of the Bay Area at 310 Central Avenue was first reported at 2:45 a.m.

A public information officer for the department is on the scene and people are being advised to avoid the area. Crews will be on the scene for several hours, according to a subsequent tweet from the department.

Bay City News contributed to this report.