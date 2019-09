MILPITAS (KRON) – Firefighters are battling six fires, totaling an estimated 128 acres off Calaveras Rd East of Milpitas.

The fire is now 40-percent contained.

Officials say Calaveras Road is now closed.

#ReservoirFire [Update] on Calaveras Rd East of Milpitas is reported to be about 6 fires totaling an estimated 70 acres. Air and ground resources are making good progress in containment. Calaveras Road is closed. pic.twitter.com/oGHz0uqEry — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) September 21, 2019

The fire was reported on Saturday around noon.

