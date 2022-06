The City of Oakland Calif. Fire Department logo. seal badge (Photo courtesy of the Oakland Fire Department)

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Firefighters remain at the scene Sunday morning of a four-alarm fire that charred 2.5 acres overnight near Oakland’s Sheffield Village neighborhood.

A resident called about 10:13 p.m. Saturday to report the blaze in the steep hilly area behind Marlow Drive and Revere Avenue, Oakland Fire Department spokesman Michael Hunt said Sunday.

No injuries were reported in the fire and homes in nearby Sheffield Village were not evacuated.

The area is near Oakland’s border with San Leandro and close to Chabot Park.

The fire was under control by 12:40 p.m. Crews will remain at the scene through Sunday evening to monitor for smoke and fire, Hunt said.

The cause is under investigation. Cal Fire, Alameda County and East Bay Regional Park District fire crews also responded to help fight the blaze.

