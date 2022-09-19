SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire in San Jose, according to a tweet from San Jose Fire Department.

The call came in at 4:23 p.m., according to SJFD. The department says that the fire is in a two-story apartment complex on the 2700 block of Kollmar Drive. No injuries have been reported at this time.

SJFD states that the fire was contained to one vehicle located in a carport beneath a set of apartments. Fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading into the apartments above. So far two apartment units have been evacuated due to smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known

