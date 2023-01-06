FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The clean-up continues along Niles Canyon as they are still dealing with rock and mudslides that happened on New Year’s Eve. State Route 84 is still shutdown in both directions.

Crews are now back on scene trying to clean up as much as they possibly can before the next round of heavy rains hits this weekend. The mudslides have covered the road and even knocked off some guard rails from their bases. State Route 84 is important to thousands of drivers as they use this as a shortcut to go back and forth from the 680 to Fremont.

The Bay Area has been battered by a consistent wave of storms. Although a relatively dry day is expected Friday, more storms are forecast to start rolling in this weekend.