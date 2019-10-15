Crews rescue 190-pound dog exhausted on mountain hike in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (CNN) — A giant 190-pound dog had to be rescued from a trail in Utah Sunday while on a hike with his owner.

About two miles up the Grandeur Peak Trail in Salt Lake City, the Mastiff names Floyd got exhausted, laid down and refused to move.

Several hikers called police to report the dog and his owner needed a search and rescue team.

It took about four hours, but the rescue team’s Facebook said, “Floyd was a good boy and was happy to be assisted.”



Floyd is said to be resting at home now and getting some rest.