Crews respond to fire at vacant church in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews responded to a vacant church facility in Fremont Sunday afternoon to extinguish a fire.

The vacant church was located at 41354 Roberts Ave.

The fire was contained to the building and extinguished in less than 30 minutes. Crews managed to save to classrooms within the facility.

Fire officials say the building sustained extensive damage throughout.

There were unsheltered residents inside of the building before the fire, officials say.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.