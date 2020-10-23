Crews respond to fire burning in Napa County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a fire burning in Napa County Friday afternoon, according to CA Fire Scanner.

The fire was reported around 4:10 p.m. near Lower Chiles Valley Road and Chiles Pope Valley Road, northeast of Lake Hennessey.

Officials say the fire is burning 30 acres and running up hill with a slight wind on it.

Roads are closed on Chiles Pope Valley Road between Pope Canyon Road and Lower Chiles Valley Road.

Four additional type 3 engines, two dozers, two crews and two water tenders have been requested.

Aircraft is on its way.

Check back for updates

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News