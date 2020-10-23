Crews respond to fire burning in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a fire burning in Napa County Friday afternoon, according to CA Fire Scanner.
The fire was reported around 4:10 p.m. near Lower Chiles Valley Road and Chiles Pope Valley Road, northeast of Lake Hennessey.
Officials say the fire is burning 30 acres and running up hill with a slight wind on it.
Roads are closed on Chiles Pope Valley Road between Pope Canyon Road and Lower Chiles Valley Road.
Four additional type 3 engines, two dozers, two crews and two water tenders have been requested.
Aircraft is on its way.
Check back for updates
