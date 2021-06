SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – SFFD units are on the scene and responding to a fire burning in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood.

The incident was reported on the 600th block of Odd Fellows Way around 5:50 p.m.

WORKING FIRE, 2ND ALARM, 600 BLOCK OF ODD FELLOWS WY, (Market Street) #SFFD UNITS ON SCENE AND RESPONDING. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA. @sfmta_muni @MattHaneySF @LondonBreed @IAFFNewsDesk — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) June 14, 2021

Crews have asked people to avoid the area.