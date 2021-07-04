Crews respond to fire in San Jose mobile home park

KRON4
by: Liz Jassin
(Getty)
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 3-alarm structure fire was reported in a mobile home park on the 200 block of S. Jackson Avenue in San Jose.
3 alarm structure fire in a mobile home park on the 200 block of S Jackson Ave. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/IgSxpZyQTx— San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 4, 2021
3 alarm structure fire in a mobile home park on the 200 block of S Jackson Ave. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/IgSxpZyQTx
Officials are asking that you please avoid the area.
We will continue to update this story.