Crews respond to structure fire in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a structure fire in Berkeley Saturday evening, according to the Berkeley Fire Department.

The fire was originally reported as a 2-alarm blaze burning at 2067 University Ave.

As of 7 p.m., the fire is now 6-alarm.

Officers evacuated a number of buildings and nearby businesses.

University Avenue between Milvia Street and Shattuck Avenue is currently closed. The area near Shattuck Avenue, Addison Street, Milvia Street and Berkeley Way may also be impacted as well.

Fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

Units on scene working a 2 alarm fire at 2067 University. Please avoid the area. — BerkeleyFirefighters (@BerkeleyFD) November 22, 2020

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story