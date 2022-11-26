CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Two separate fires sparked in Concord on Saturday, and sent fire crews across the city to get them under control, according to the Concord Police Department.

The first incident was an RV that caught fire as it was being towed in the area of Concord Avenue and SR-242. Contra Costa County Fire crews were on scene to handle the blaze. A photo of the scene shows the RV completely burned, and CPD reported that the fire was out just before 3 p.m.

An RV after a fire in Concord (Photo courtesy of Concord Police Department)

At 3:06 p.m. CPD tweeted that Concord Fire Department is on the scene of a three-alarm fire on Babel Lane close to Kimball Way. Babel Lane was closed down in both directions so that crews could put out the fire.

(Photo courtesy of Contra Costa Fire) (Photo courtesy of Concord Police Department)

CPD shared a photo of a police cruiser in front of a tunnel of smoke billowing towards the sky. Two engines can also be seen in the photo.