Crews battling 3-alarm fire at building in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) — Fire crews are working to put out a 3-alarm fire burning at a commercial building in Vallejo Thursday night.

The fire was first reported on social media just after 9 p.m.

Admiral Callaghan Lane is closed in both directions starting at Plaza Drive because of the fire nearby.

The building is at least two stories, according to the fire department.

The area where the fire is burning is near several shopping centers and restaurants in Vallejo.

This is developing, check back for updates.