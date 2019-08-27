Fire at 7-story commercial building in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Crews are working to contain a fire in San Francisco Tuesday.
The fire is burning in the basement of a 7-story commercial building near Market Street and 6th Street.
The building has been evacuated.
There are no reported injuries.
People are advised to avoid the area.
Market Street is closed between 5th and 8th Streets at this time.
