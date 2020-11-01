Crime spikes on Halloween night in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) – Halloween night resulted in several arrests and citations in Downtown Santa Cruz, though crowds were smaller than past Halloween crowds, police officials reported.
From 6 p.m. Halloween to 2 a.m. today, officers reported having made nine arrests for public intoxication, and one for carrying a concealed knife.
Additionally, during this timeframe, officers issued seven triple-fine infraction citations.
Crowds were estimated to having reached 4,000 people at their peak, which is a number significantly lower than past Halloween crowds, according to police.
Uniformed officers were present and visible in areas of high crowding to ensure a safe and secure Halloween, police said.
Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.
