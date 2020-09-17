‘It’s very concerning’: Oakland PD speaks out after officer dragged by car

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is speaking out after an officer was dragged by a car that’s still on the loose.

Oakland police officer Johnna Watson told KRON4 that officers responded to calls from a concerned citizen that a car had crashed into a tree just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the scene they saw what appeared to be an unresponsive driver.

“They were doing an assessment, calling for medical. That’s when the driver woke up, very quickly started the car, put the car in reverse. That knocked both officers to the ground,” said Watson.

One of the officers was dragged about 10-15 feet. The driver then fled the scene, and police are still trying to identify who the driver is.

Both officers impacted by the incident are now in good condition, according to Watson.

“It’s very concerning. We’re in a very sensitive time right now with law enforcement. We know that there have been very critical actions against law enforcement,” Watson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

