Man dead after double shooting in Richmond, 12th homicide this year

RICHMOND, Calif. (BCN) – A man was fatally shot in the Belding Woods neighborhood of Richmond on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m, officers responded to two reports of shootings in the area of 17th Street and Roosevelt Avenue, and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, identified as 22-year-old San Pablo resident Erick Galeana, was found in critical condition and was transported to a trauma center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The second victim, a 20-year-old Richmond resident whose name has not been released, was found with minor gunshot wounds not considered life threatening.

According to police, numerous community members provided police officials with a suspect vehicle description, leading detectives to find that the suspect or suspects began shooting at the victims in the Belding Woods area.

The victims subsequently crashed their vehicle into a parked car, and at least one person from the suspect vehicle continued to shoot at the victims before fleeing the scene. Galeana’s death is the 12th homicide of 2020 in Richmond, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Aaron Mandell at (510) 621-1259, email him at amandell@richmondpd.net or contact Richmond Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (510) 907-T1PS(8177).

