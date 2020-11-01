Man dead after shooting in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) – A man was fatally shot early this morning in San Jose, police
officials announced.

Around 5:30 a.m., police shared on social media that officers responded to a shooting on the 400 block of N 13th Street, between E Empire and Washington Streets.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot, and who was later pronounced deceased.
According to the police, this fatal shooting is the 37th homicide in San Jose this year.

Police are investigating the shooting, and no further information was immediately available.

