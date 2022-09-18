SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A crowd of around 200 people blocked off a roadway in Santa Rosa for sideshow activity on Friday, according to Santa Rosa Police Department.

On Friday, the SRPD received reports that a sideshow might occur at the intersection of West Avenue and Sebastopol Road around 6:30 p.m. At that time, officers saw large crowds of people as well as cars present at that intersection. The large number of cars caused a traffic delay in the area, but police say that sideshow activity didn’t start immediately.

SRPD officers continued to monitor the situation. Just before 9 p.m., an SRPD sergeant was traveling east on Sebastopol Road when a beer bottle was thrown at his car, according to police. The bottle smashed on the hood of the car. Police say the sergeant drove away and then sideshow activity began in the area.

According to police, the vehicles pulled into a parking lot after the sideshow activity. Police estimate a crowd of approximately 200 pedestrians blocked the roadway to make room for cars from the parking lot to drive into the intersection for further sideshow activity.

SRPD requested additional support, and 20 officers from Sonoma County Sheriff, Santa Rosa Junior College Police, Sonoma State Police, Petaluma Police, Cotati Police, and the California Highway Patrol all responded to assist. The Sheriff’s Office also sent a helicopter to monitor the situation.

After all officers arrived on scene, they began to make enforcement stops in the area. SRPD states that the crowd threw rocks and bottles at the officers and their patrol vehicles as officers proceeded with stops. The sideshow activity continued until after midnight.

SRPD completed 54 traffic stops and issued 18 citations. Police also towed six vehicles and made four arrests.