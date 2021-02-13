Crowds gather in San Jose for Lunar New Year celebrations

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In the South Bay, large crowds gathered in San Jose to ring in the Lunar New Year.

This despite public health officials pleading with people to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID.

There was a large crowd celebrating the Lunar New Year and while people appeared to be a bit too close together, most were wearing masks.

In the heart of San Jose’s Little Saigon neighborhood.

People gathered at the Grand Century Mall Saturday ringing in the Year of the Ox — with firecracker after firecracker.

“This is what the new year is all about. Have fun, hear crackers and play games, good food, good people.”

While revelers packed the mall’s parking lots, staff and visitors says this is the busiest it’s been in a year..

“Because of the pandemic, not many people are coming out but because of the Lunar New Year that’s why they’re coming out this day.”

“Usually we would have events going on right now, lion dancing things like that,” Andrew Tran said. “We’re still making it happen regardless of everything, still trying to celebrate our culture.”

The Lunar New Year typically draws thousands of people, Santa Clara County is home to the largest Vietnamese community outside of Vietnam.

Lunar New Year is also known as Tet for the Vietnamese culture and is considered the most important festival and holiday in Vietnam.

Many festivities have been cancelled or scaled back this year.

Public health officials visited the site earlier in the week, urging the community to follow health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID.

“We all wear face masks you know, outdoors so I feel pretty comfortable.”

Meanwhile, about five miles away, a much quieter new year celebration.

Churches and temples are limited to 20-percent of capacity.

Temperature checks were taken before entering the Pao Hua Buddhist temple.

Members putting the year of the rat behind them.

Santa Clara County saw a spike in COVID cases after Thanksgiving and Christmas and are hoping not to see another spike after Lunar New Year. And on day two of the Lunar new based on the packed parking lots you can see why health officials are worried about another surge.