SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In separate incidents on Thursday night, two Cruise driverless vehicles created disruptions and blocked traffic on the streets of San Francisco, with one vehicle appearing to have come to a stop in close proximity to a bus.

Video footage and photos obtained by KRON4 News appear to show a Cruise driverless vehicle in close proximity to a San Francisco Muni bus. The photos obtained by KRON4 show a Cruise driverless vehicle that has somehow crossed over the line into the bus’s lane and come to a stop. The bus was stopped alongside the vehicle.

According to the viewer who submitted the photos, the incident took place at about 10:19 p.m. Thursday on Geary Street at Franklin.

KRON4 reached out to Cruise and received a statement from a spokesperson who said there was no collision involving a Cruise autonomous vehicle Thursday night.





Photo credit: Emma Becerra

In a separate incident, members of the KRON4 News team came across another Cruise self-driving car that had stopped driving in the middle of the street, blocking Sacramento at Mason. The vehicle, which had the name “Jasper” on it, had its hazard lights on and was playing music. The vehicle was blocking traffic, and a Muni bus had to re-route around it.

A San Francisco Story: while driving a colleague home from work we stumbled upon a @Cruise self-driving car no longer self-driving. It was blocking Sacramento at Mason. “Jasper” the car was playing tunes but no one was inside. @SFMTA_Muni bus had to reroute. pic.twitter.com/NYYdeRmNPD — Dan Thorn (@DanThorn_) September 23, 2022

KRON4 reporter Dan Thorn contacted the first responder information displayed on the dash in the car. Cruise had a team respond to the scene about 20 minutes later.

A spokesperson from Cruise said the company was looking into the incident at Sacramento and Mason, but confirmed that no passenger impact, injuries or collisions had occurred in relation to the incident.

KRON4 also reached out to SF Muni for comment but has yet to receive word in either incident.