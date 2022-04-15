SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The CEO of crypto firm Kraken announced last week that the company had shut down its Market Street headquarters and blamed San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin for the city being “not safe.”

“We shut down Kraken’s global headquarters on Market Street in San Francisco after numerous employees were attacked, harassed and robbed on their way to and from the office,” James Powell said in a statement issued on April 6 that was tweeted out by activist, Richie Greenberg, who is spearheading an effort to recall Boudin.

Powell, who is the CEO and co-founder of the crypto firm, singled out Boudin by name, saying the DA’s “catch-and-release program” has “resulted in numerous preventable murders of innocent people.”

“San Francisco is not safe and will not be safe until we have a DA who puts the rights of law abiding citizens above those of the street criminals he so ingloriously protects,” Powell went on to say.

The crypto CEO is just the latest to weigh in on Boudin, who faces a recall election in June. Earlier this week, singer John Legend expressed his support for Boudin and other so-called “progressive” DAs in a string of tweets. Boudin is one of several reform-minded district attorneys who swept into office on the backs of the calls for police reform that erupted in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer and the subsequent protest movement it spawned.

Since then shifting public opinions have seen a backlash to what some view as overly liberal policing policies from the likes of Boudin and Los Angeles County DA George Gascon, who is also facing a potential recall. Supporters of the effort to recall Boudin say a lack of accountability for criminals has led to a rise in crimes. Boudin has stated that many of these claims are not true and maintains he’s working to make San Francisco safe.