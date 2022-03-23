On Wednesday, the California State University agreed to permanently drop the SAT and ACT standardized tests.

CSU trustees unanimously approved the Committee on Educational Policy’s resolution to amend Title 5 of the California Code of Regulations to remove the standardized tests from undergraduate admissions.

“This decision aligns with the California State University’s continued efforts to level the playing field and provide greater access to a high-quality college degree for students from all backgrounds,” said Acting Chancellor Steve Relyea.

“In essence, we are eliminating our reliance on a high-stress, high-stakes test that has shown negligible benefit and providing our applicants with greater opportunities to demonstrate their drive, talents, and potential for college success.”

The CSU has already gone and suspended the use of standardized test scores for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years due to hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and to mitigate harmful impacts for prospective applicants.

Prior to the suspension of the requirement for SAT and ACT tests, the CSU had been engaged in ongoing discussions related to undergraduate admission eligibility and the role of standardized testing.

In January 2022, the CSU’s Admission Advisory Council (AAC) — recommended permanently discontinuing the use of standardized test scores in undergraduate admissions.

The AAC began its review of standardized tests in spring 2021 and found that the SAT and ACT tests provide negligible additional value to the CSU admission process.

“Similar to practices that have been implemented during the pandemic, CSU campuses will utilize a multi-factored admission criteria to determine student eligibility in lieu of standardized test scores,” the CSU said.





