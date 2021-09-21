CVS plans to hire over 3,000 in California

A sign on the side of the CVS Pharmacy on May 15, 2020 in Carver, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The announcement is part of nationwide initiative to hire 25,000 across country

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — CVS will hold a one-day national career event on Friday to recruit candidates for 25,000 clinical and retail jobs, the company announced in a press release Monday.

California candidates can apply immediately to fill 3,100 openings, which include full-time, part-time and temporary licensed pharmacist positions, pharmacy technicians, nurses and retail associates at CVS Pharmacy store locations across the state.

The hiring event looks to promote CVS’s recent investment in its employees. The company announced in August it would raise the corporate-wide minimum wage to $15 an hour, which goes into effect July 2022.

Just like retail companies need extra help during the holidays to account for holiday shopping, CVS needs additional team members to account for flu season on top of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every flu season we need additional team members,” Neela Montgomery, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, CVS Pharmacy said. “But this year we’re looking for even more. With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we’re estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates. These jobs offer a rewarding opportunity to really make an impact on public health in our country.”

The hiring initiative will aid the company for the likely influx of administering flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines and tests.

Interested candidates can apply immediately by texting “CVS” to 25000.