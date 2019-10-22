CVS to test drone delivery for prescriptions

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) — CVS is testing drone deliveries for medications.

The pharmacy chain is partnering with UPS, which recently received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to make limited drone deliveries.

The drones will be automated, flying on pre-planned routes  in as quickly as five or ten minutes.

They will carry packages up to five pounds, and leave them in the front or backyard.

A human will supervise and take over flight if needed for safety’s sake.

CVS and UPS haven’t said when or where deliveries will begin.

This news follows a similar announcement from rival Walgreens, which recently launched a small drone delivery service in Christiansburg, Virginia.

