CZU Complex Fire destroys several homes, buildings in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Just south of Boulder Creek in downtown Ben Lomond, the fire continues to rage on just north along Highway 9 and Highway 236.

Several homes and buildings have been destroyed.

At one point on Friday, a home burst into flames — you could hear the popping and crackling as it quickly spread — threatening another home nearby.

Neighborhoods have been flattened by the fire, cars burned into skeletons, downed power lines and power poles blocking streets along Fallen Leaf Drive — memories for people living here have been turned into piles of ash.

Others have so far been lucky, some cars and houses have been spared.

Firefighters say the fight has been difficult because of not only the terrain but the lack of resources –because of other fires that are burning across the Bay Area.

Several of these homes are also located in areas where it’s one way in and one way out.

Firefighters from all over the state are in this fight.

Some people have decided to stay behind despite evacuation orders. Firefighters want people to understand just how dangerous that is when it comes to their efforts.

Crews have been able to save some homes but the fight continues to be very difficult.

