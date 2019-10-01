Dad passes out in front of 3-year-old daughter after vaping

WELLINGTON, FL (CNN NEWSOURCE) – One Florida father says he only puffed on a vape for two seconds before passing out at a restaurant.

His young daughter watched the entire thing happen.

Shawn Parton doesn’t remember calling 911.

Hours after vaping from the cartridge, Shawn passed out in a Wellington restaurant.

Reporter: “Did anything about the cartridge look strange when you got it?” Shawn: “Nope, because it looked the same as the others.”

His little girl, 3-year-old Layla, witnessed it.

“Mommy’s at the table. And then you were in the bathroom with me. And you passed out,” Layla said.

It all started when Shawn had an anxiety attack at work and couldn’t get to his CBD cartridge at home.

He says he asked a coworker to buy him one.

Shawn thought that cartridge was filled with THC free, CBD oil, which is legal.

Now, Shawn and his wife worry the cartridge was defective.

Shawn was hospitalized for seizures. He can’t drive a car for 6-months.

“Synthetics are out there, and that unfortunately part of our space,” Jonathan Gary, a CBD Shop Owner, said.

Jonathan Gary runs Earth Florida, a CBD shop with more than 70 products, off Clematis Street in West Palm.

“That is our vision, to be a Walmart of CBD,” Gary said.

He can’t comment on whether Shawn’s incident involved synthetic oil, a defective cartridge or something else.

But he says there are inferior products out there.

“You can buy empty cartridges from a company, and at that point fill it up with your own oil, and pass that off as that company’s brand,” Gary said.

Experts say there are ways to make sure you are not buying counterfeit products.

One thing you can do is use your phone to scan the barcode.