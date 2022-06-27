SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The direct-to-consumer brand Daily Harvest has issued a recall on its “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles” due to over 470 complaints of adverse reactions since it was released, the company tells KRON4.

According to a statement from Daily Harvest, between April 28 and June 17, approximately 28,000 units of the crumbles were distributed throughout the United States. Customers received the product via online sales, direct deliveries, and at pop-up stores in Chicago and Los Angeles. Some social media influencers received the products early and shared complaints on social media before Daily Harvest initiated the recall.

Amber Orley, 42, of Cleveland, Ohio spoke to KRON4 about her experience with the product. Orley says that she ate about 4-8 ounces of the crumbles back on June 4, and she is still facing serious health repercussions as a result. First came the extreme pelvic pain and bloating, “I looked 6 months pregnant,” she said. When Orley noticed blood in her urine she decided it was time to go to a local clinic.

Daily Harvest has reportedly notified customers of the recall and issued a credit for recalled products. According to the company no other Daily Harvest products are affected or part of this recall.

“Consumer safety is our highest priority, and we have taken immediate steps to stop production and distribution of the product and conduct a root cause investigation, which is ongoing,” said a company announcement shared by the FDA.

French Lentil and Leek Crumbles is a frozen product packaged in a 12 ounce white pouch with the words “Daily Harvest” at the top, a large “CRUMBLES” immediately below the top and the words “French Lentil + Leek” in bold, as shown in the image below.

After what felt like countless tests, Orley says doctors found bilirubin in her urine, something that is usually related to issues with the liver. She was placed on antibiotics for what doctors thought could be a kidney infection. After her doctors received her next round of tests, they encouraged her to head to the emergency room because her liver enzymes were not normal. As of her recent liver panels from June 20 — over two weeks after she ate one serving of the crumbles — Orley’s doctors are still seeing elevated liver issues. She is waiting to learn whether she has long-term liver damage.

Consumers who may still have the recalled product in their freezers should not ingest it. Daily Harvest encourages consumers to reach out to the company with complaints, but they are encouraging customers to discard the crumbles. Orley feels as a consumer that this is wrong, “Daily Harvest also told everyone to throw stuff away, and I think that is an issue too. They should have told us to send the samples to the FDA and given us the instruction to do so,” she told KRON4.

Orley has spoken with her lawyer about the incident and was encouraged to file a formal complaint with the FDA. Orley’s concern is mostly with the way that Daily Harvest has handled the recall, “the only reason I know what other people are experiencing is the news stories. Daily Harvest, in their emails, are still not giving information about what is being reported.” Orley feels if the company had been more candid about what consumers were experiencing, she could have received more informed medical care sooner.

In a statement to KRON4, the FDA outlines its investigation process, which may be different for each complaint:

The FDA takes seriously reports of possible adulteration of a food that may also cause illnesses or injury. Depending on the seriousness of the problem, an FDA investigator may visit the person who made the complaint, collect product samples, and initiate inspections. Complaints of a less serious nature or those that appear to be isolated incidents are monitored and the information may be used during a future inspection of a company to help the FDA identify problem areas in a production plant. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

If there is an investigation by the FDA into this outbreak, the FDA would not be able to comment on it until it is listed on their outbreak investigation site. Consumers who would like to report adverse reactions should contact their local FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator, for Northern California the number is 510-337-6741. The FDA provided two other ways to reach out with complaints: