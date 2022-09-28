DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A Daly City council member claims she was physically assaulted by another council member before Monday night’s meeting inside city hall.

Council member Juslyn Manalo said Council member Pam DiGiovannie slammed a door on her.

Manalo went to the hospital to be evaluated.

She was tearful, explaining in a meeting that she can’t do her job because of the alleged attack.

DiGiovanni is denying this ever happened and said she is the target of a smear campaign. She is up for re-election in November; Manalo’s term isn’t up till 2024.

Daly City police told KRON4 News early Wednesday that “We can confirm we have an active investigation into the allegations noted in the publicized council meeting from Monday night. Due to it being an active investigation no further details are being released at this time.”