Daly City drive-thru food distribution feeds hundreds of families

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Hundreds of families received free groceries Friday provided by the Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley.

The groceries were given away at a new location, as the demand for those in need of food continues to grow during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday the Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley added the Sierra Monte Center in Daly City to its growing list of emergency drive-thru food distribution sites.

“Before the pandemic, we only had three of these drive-thru distributions,” Leslie Bacho said. “But now we have more than 90 drive-thru locations across Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.”

The CEO of the Second Harvest Food Bank Leslie Bacho says this emergency drive-thru food distribution was open to the public, lasted the scheduled two hours, and provided food to hundreds of families in need.

“We served 750 households today at that distribution. Before the pandemic, we were already serving over a quarter-million people every month but now we’re serving an additional hundred-thousand people,” Bacho said. “What we continue to see is often time a 25% increase, even a 50% increase week-to-week as more people find themselves in need of food.”

She said she has been a part of the Bay Area’s food bank community for over 20 years and has responded to several events where emergency food was needed but nothing quite on this scale.

“Absolutely have never seen anything like this,” Bacho said. “To have this single moment in time where so many people find themselves out of work and just feeling quite anxious and desperate to be able to secure enough food for their family. This kind of rapid increase in need is really unprecedented.”

Drivers in each vehicle received a pair 20-pound boxes filled with mixed produce, refrigerated items, can goods and a whole chicken. Volunteers are always welcome. Monetary donations are needed now more than ever.

“The best thing to do is to go to our website then you can see how to donate funds, how to volunteer and if you’re in need of food assistance you can find out where to find a local food distribution,” Bacho said.

Latest News Headlines: