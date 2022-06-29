(BCN) — A fire in a single-family home Tuesday morning in Daly City displaced two residents and a pet, according to the North County Fire Authority.

Crews responded to an 11:18 a.m. report of a fire at a home in the 800 block of Gellert Boulevard in the north end of the city’s Westborough neighborhood.

Upon arrival, crews saw smoke and fire at the back of the home. They entered the home, determined no one was trapped inside and attacked the fire in an effort that include 10 fire companies.

The displaced residents have made their own arrangements for housing. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the North County Fire Authority Fire Prevention Division.

