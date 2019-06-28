Daly City man, ex-Walmart employee, accused of embezzling $100K from company

SAN BRUNO (KRON) — A Daly City man and former Walmart employee is accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from his employer while working there over the course of two years.

Police say the suspect, 24-year-old Michael Richard Ibarra, worked in the company mail room. He is accused of using his position to charge fraudulent transactions of more than $100,000 to his personal credit cards.

Ibarra has been charged with felony embezzlement and is being held in the San Mateo County Jail.

Police believe the alleged crimes took place between 2016 and 2018.

Those with information on the allegations are asked to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100.