The Daly City logo in Daly City, Calif., on November 23, 2009. (Ananda Paulas/Bay City News)

(BCN) — Daly City officials will begin looking for a new city manager, now that Shawnna Maltbie has announced plans to retire Nov. 1.

Maltbie has served in the role since 2019 and previously was the city’s director of human resources for 11 years.

An announcement from city officials Tuesday credits Maltbie with successfully implementing a long term strategic plan and leading the organization during unprecedented challenges.

