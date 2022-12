The City of Daly City Calif. Police Department logo. seal badge (Photo courtesy of the Daly City Police Department)

DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Daly City are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred last week at a restaurant. The burglary occurred at Tom San Ramen overnight between 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 30 and 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 1, according to the Daly City Police Department.

Police said a suspect forced entry into the restaurant via a rear door and took a cash register, a computer, a tablet and $1,500.

