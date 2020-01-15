Dancing with Diddy: Children battling cancer hope to dance with hip-hop star

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A young girl wearing rainbow heart jammies lip-syncs, “It’s official, I survived what I been through.”

The lyrics of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ “Bad Boy for Life” hip-hop anthem are a declaration of strength. And for the children smiling and singing in one YouTube video, the lyrics really resonate.

Children battling cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, including some kids from the Bay Area, made the video in hopes of gaining the attention of the rapper and record producer.

The video titled, “Puffy, Will you dance with us?” was put together by a nonprofit, Fighting All Monsters.

Fighting All Monsters supports families of children facing life-threatening health challenges “to elicit some happiness and relief in the midst of dark times.”

Kids danced with silly styles to the song’s hook: “We ain’t, go-in nowhere, we ain’t goin nowhere, we can’t be stopped now,” from their hospital rooms or home living rooms.

One family supported by FAM is the Newell family. Season Newell is a three-time cancer survivor and a single mom. Her children were also diagnosed with cancer.

“My 18-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma right after I had radiation in 2017. In 2018, my 13-year-old son was diagnosed with Astrocytoma brain cancer. In April 2019, my daughter relapsed,” Newell said.

Her children are being treated by pediatric cancer specialists at UC San Francisco.

“We just finished stem cell transplant and radiation, and we are just trying to work on trying to heal from the trauma that we have been put through,” Newell said.

When Newell discovered the nonprofit, she decided to become a volunteer. FAM has helped families through a variety of avenues, including paying paid for funeral expenses, wish items, and therapy for siblings.

“These kids are fighting monsters that are too big for them, and too scary, and they should never have to face this alone,” she said.

“Helping these families healed my soul from all of the pain I had been experiencing with our own cancer monsters,” she said. “We encourage and lift you up when you feel the world is just too heavy.”

FAM volunteers are hoping Combs will see the “Bad Boy for Life” dance video through social media and feel inspired to dance with the children for a light-hearted day.