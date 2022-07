DANVILLE, Calif. (BCN) — A collision Wednesday evening has closed northbound Crow Canyon Road between Center Way and Camino Tassajara in Danville, police said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, police said in an advisory about 8 p.m. No other information about the wreck was immediately available.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.