(KRON) — A Danville elementary school campus supervisor has been charged with one felony count of possession of child pornography, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Andrew Oliver Kallick, 33 of Danville, had charges filed against him on Aug. 25, 2022.

Kallick was arrested on Aug. 9 during the execution of a search warrant, the press release states. During the search, police discovered Kallick had child pornography on a laptop at his home. At the time of his arrest, Kallick was a campus supervisor at an elementary school.

He was released on bail following his arrest and is set to be notified by the court regarding an arraignment date. The case was investigated by the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Danville Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Senior Inspector Darryl Holcombe at (925) 957-8757.